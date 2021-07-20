Everything We Know About the New Indiana Jones Movie

There are some iconic franchises that transcend the borders of time and the common factor seems to be Harrison Ford. The iconic actor has come back to star in the sequels for many of his career-making movies – Star Wars, Blade Runner 2049 – and now he’ll do it once more as Indiana Jones (again).

After a successful trilogy of films in the 80s, Ford returned for a fourth film Indiana Jones film in 2008, which really did nothing for the franchise. However, another attempt to revitalise the action-adventure films is underway, so what do we know about Indiana Jones 5?

Who’s involved in the new Indiana Jones?

Say what you will about Indiana Jones reboots, but you can’t deny the odds look good for the fifth movie.

In the directing chair is James Mangold, who successfully pulled off two of the best X-Men movies with The Wolverine and Logan and is responsible for Academy Award-nominated films Walk the Line, Girl, Interrupted and Ford v Ferrari.

The script is coming from Mangold along with brothers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow).

As for the cast, naturally, Harrison Ford is back and rocking the fedora as the titular Indiana Jones.

Starring alongside him is a stacked cast including Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Antonio Banderas.

Indiana Jones veteran Steven Spielberg is also on board as producer alongside Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

Another thing to note is that this will be the first Indiana Jones film to be distributed by Disney since the company acquired Lucasfilm.

Indiana Jones 5: What’s it all about?

There is unfortunately little to go of when it comes to the plot details of Indiana Jones 5.

All we can really garner is that it is definitely, finally, happening with filming occurring in the UK right now.

Although, due to Harrison Ford’s apparent curse, the lead actor did injure his shoulder while filming a fight scene which caused the filming schedule to be shuffled while he recovered.

With no story details, it’s hard to tell what’s going on in Indy 5, but it looks like some flashbacks may be on the cards.

Set photos have revealed vintage cars and World War II Nazi military vehicles. Some recent photos from the set also showed a parade celebrating the Apollo 11 moon landing which might indicate the film will take place in 1969.

Indiana Jones 5: Release date

A fifth Indiana Jones movie has been in production since basically the dawn of time, so its release date has shuffled a fair bit- and not just because of COVID-19.

Right now, Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022, which gives it a good year to get everything in order.

Where can you find the other Indiana Jones movies?

While you endure the long wait for a new Indiana Jones movie it’s not a bad time to catch up on the original movies.

If you need a reminder, here they are in order:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

In Australia right now you can find all these movies streaming on Stan and Amazon Prime Video. They will also be available on Paramount+ when that launches locally in August.

We’ll be updating this post as more information about the new Indiana Jones movie is released.