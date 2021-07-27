The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How To Take A Screenshot On A MacBook

Alice Clarke

Published 2 hours ago: July 27, 2021 at 5:12 pm -
Filed to:apple
how tomacbookscreenshot
How To Take A Screenshot On A MacBook

It’s been said that the world runs on screenshots. Whether you’re taking it for record-keeping, proving to your friends that that guy really did say that thing, or showing someone what weird thing your MacBook is doing, being able to take a screenshot is super useful.

There are two main ways to go about taking a screenshot on your MacBook.

The quick way to take a screenshot

The quickest way to take a screenshot or screen recording on a MacBook is to press Command+Shift+5. That will bring up the screenshot menu and from there you can decide whether you want to take a shot of the whole screen, your current window or just a portion of the screen. It also allows you to record the entire screen or just a portion. The menu that comes up at the bottom provides options of what to do with the image/recording after you’re done, activate a timer, and determine whether or not you want the pointer to show up.

The slightly less quick way

If you forget that shortcut, do not worry. You can also access the screenshot screen on your MacBook by going through Spotlight. Either click on the magnifying glass in the top righthand corner or your screen (next to or near the clock) or press Command+Space Bar to get the Spotlight search bar to come up, and then type in “screenshot” and press Return. Et voila, now you have the handy screenshot toolbar up, ready to document anything you need.

Where do the screenshots go?

The default save location is the desktop, but it’ll also give you a little thumbnail in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen that you can drag into a message or other app if you’re quick. If you miss the thumbnail and can’t see it on the desktop,  you can also open the screenshot menu back up, go to options, and see where it’s suggesting to save to now and that will help you find it.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is an award winning freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television. Follow her on Twitter @Alicedkc.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.