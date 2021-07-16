How To Record A Phone Call On Your iPhone

There are plenty of valid reasons why you may want to know how to record a call on iPhone, especially if — like me — you’re a journalist who often conducts interviews over the phone. However, this is one of the few features that Apple is yet to incorporate into its iOS operating system.

Thankfully, there are a few work arounds if you really need to record a phone call on iPhone.

Make Sure You Know The Law

In Australia, it’s perfectly legal to record a phone call, provided you have express consent from all parties involved in the call. This is why you often get a pre-recorded message advising you that your call is being recorded whenever you call a bank or customer service helpline.

However, things get a little more complicated depending on which state you’re in. Some states require both parties to consent, while others only require one part (you) to consent under certain circumstances.

It’s worth researching the laws in your state before you record any phone calls because the penalties can be harsh.

Can You Record A Phone Call Directly On iPhone?

Short answer? No.

Apple is yet to officially introduce this feature, which is likely because it doesn’t want to deal with the legal ramifications that can come from recording calls without consent.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t record phone calls on your iPhone, let us show you two of the easiest ways how.

How To Record A Phone Call On Your iPhone Using TapeACall

TapeACall is by far the easiest way to record a phone call directly on your iPhone.

You can record phone calls from the beginning, or from part-way through the call, and can easily access them to listen back later.

Unfortunately, the app will cost you $29.99 per year for unlimited recording, or $59.99 per year for the transcription package. But if you’re recording calls on the reg, this is a small price to pay.

However, it’s worth noting that people have reported glitches when using this app, so you may want to have a backup device set to record if you’re on a particularly important call.

You can download TapeACall on the App Store.

Record On Another Device

As a journalist who regularly needs to record phone calls, my advice is to just record on a second device. Apple’s Voice Memo app works great for recording audio and comes pre-installed on any Mac computer.

Alternatively, you can use a second phone, a camera or even just your webcam to record the audio from your iPhone’s speaker.

The downside of this is that you need a secondary device, but if you’re recording a phone call for work purposes, you probably have a computer of some sort within reach.