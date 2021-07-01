How To Get iPadOS 15 Public Beta Right Now

iPadOS 15 was revealed at WWDC in June, and with it camesome cool upgrades and new features. While it won’t be officially out for a few months, the public beta just went live.

It’s worth mentioning that this is a beta, which means it could be volatile and/or have bugs. So downloading this could cause problems and you should absolutely back your iPad up first.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

How to install the iPad 15 developer beta

First, you’ll want to enroll in the Beta Program. Even if you enrolled your iPad in it last year, you may need to do it again.

To sign up for Apple’s Software Beta Program, simply click here. All you need is your Apple ID and password and to then enroll your device. Even if you enrolled for the iOS 14 beta program last year, you may need to enrol again.

Once you have downloaded the beta it should appear as a profile download in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. View the profile and hit install. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and you should be delivered a shiny new iPadOS 15.

You can read all about the announcements Apple made about iPadOS 15 and more here.