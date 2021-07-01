How To Get The New MacOS Monterey Beta

Back in June Apple revealed the brand new MacOS 12 – Monterey. It won’t be out officially for awhile, but here’s how you can get the public beta immediately.

As a PSA, this is a beta. This means that you’re downloading at your own risk – beta software can have bugs and issues.

How to download MacOS 12 Monterey

First, we back up our Mac or MacBook. Apple has explainers on how to do that here.

Now you’re ready to head over to Apple’s public beta website. If you don’t already have an account — sign up!

Once you’re in, hit ‘enrol your devices’ and choose ‘macOS’. Scroll down and click on ‘Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility’. Click ‘Allow’ to start the download.

In your downloads folder double click the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.dmg. This will open a new folder. Double click the pkg file inside it. Follow all of the prompts.

A software update folder should automatically launch. If it doesn’t go to Preferences > Software Update. At the top it should show macOS 12 beta. Hit the ‘upgrade’ button. The beta should start installing. It’s a 11.78 GB file so it may take a little bit.

Next you’ll start the installation process. Hit ‘Continue’ and agree to the licensing agreement. Hit ‘Install’ and connected to a power source if you need to. Follow the prompts and installation will begin. The system will restart once it is done. It’ll take a little while to finish the install so don’t stress about this.

You can also find instructions on how to download iOS 15 here. And iPadOS 15. And WatchOS 8.