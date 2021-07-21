How to Fix the Dreaded ‘iPhone is Disabled Connect to iTunes’ Error

If you have ever received the hated ‘iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes’ message on your phone, we have your back. Here is how to fix it

Why does the ‘iPhone is disabled Connect to iTunes’ error appear

When an incorrect password is entered into an iPhone too many times, it will lock. You’ll generally get a message like ”iPhone is disabled. Try again in X minutes’.

Sometimes this can happen if you forget it, or if you have it in your pocket without the screen lock on. I’ve even managed this while clutching my phone in my sweaty paws.

The length of time will depend on how many times the wrong password was entered. It can range from one minute up to 60 minutes. However, if it goes this far it means you’re dangerously close to being slapped with the ‘iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes’ message.

If this happens, you won’t be able to unlock or use your phone until the issue is rectified.

How to fix this error

As the message suggest, you will need to connect your iPhone to iTunes to unlock it. You’ll need the appropriate cable for this, which will vary from computer to computer. But generally you will need either a lightning to USB-A or lightning to USB-C cable.

The first step is to enter recovery mode, but the exact way you go about this will depend on how old you iPhone is.

For iPhone 8 and later:

Don’t connect the cable to your computer yet

Hold the Side button and one of the volume buttons until the power off slider appears.

Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone.

Connect the cable to your computer while holding the Side button. Keep holding it until recovery mode boots up

iPhone 7 devices:

Don’t connect the cable to your computer yet

Hold the Side button until the power off slider appears.

Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone.

Connect the cable to your computer while holding the volume down button. Keep holding it until recovery mode boots up

iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and earlier devices

Don’t connect the cable to your computer yet

Hold the Side or Top button until the power off slider appears.

Drag the slider to turn off your iPhone.

Connect the cable to your computer while holding the Home button. Keep holding it until recovery mode boots up

Next you will need to locate your iPhone on the computer.

If you’re running MacOS Catalina or above, you will be able to find it by opening the Finder window and it will be on the left side of the screen.

in MacOS Mojave or older or are connecting to a PC you will need to open iTunes.

Now it’s time to restore your iPhone. Do this by clicking on your iPhone on the computer. An option to restore should appear – click it.

It’s worth noting that this will erase your content and settings, sorry!

Once the iPhone is finished restoring it will be ready to set up again.