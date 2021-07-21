5 Tech Upgrades to Make Your Home Office More Efficient

If you feel like your home office space could do with a bit of a makeover, we’ve put together a list of five upgrades that could really help you out and improve your efficiency.

With these handy gadgets, you’ll be able to add an extra slice of convenience to your daily routine, while getting a tech upgrade to make you seem a bit more professional.

A wireless charger can add an extra bit of convenience to your day and, most importantly, it helps to cut down the number of wily cables that are on your desk at any given time.

Say goodbye to having to dig around for your charging cable because it’s fallen into the gap between your office desk and the wall.

What’s good about this Anker wireless charger is that it keeps the phone standing up, so you can see the screen at any given moment. When a call comes through, you won’t need to fuss around with cables. Just pick up your smartphone from the stand and then put it back once your call is done.

You can grab the Anker Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $24.89 here.

Speaking of having too many cables, trying to juggle the number of things you can plug into your computer via USB can be a bit annoying sometimes. My work computer is an old MacBook Air, which only has two USB ports, meaning I can plug in my mouse, my keyboard… and that’s it. So if I want to plug in my headphones to charge or transfer a file from my portable hard drive, I need to sacrifice one of these ports to do so.

If this is an all too relatable problem, it sounds like you need to invest in a USB hub. It works like a power board – you’ll lose one USB slot on your laptop or computer to gain many more.

This Sabrent hub has four USB ports and includes kill switches for each slot, so you can disconnect individual devices with the push of a button.

You can pick up the Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub for $13.49 here.

For the most part, your laptop’s webcam should be fine. But depending on the lighting conditions of your home office, it will only take you so far. Personally, I need to put on multiple lights in my office so I won’t look like a sunken-eyed ghoul (more so than usual, at least).

A good webcam in your home office can do you a world of good by helping you capture clearer video with a greater air of professionalism. The Logitech Pro Stream C922 webcam can stream full HD 1080p video at 30fps and 720p at a smooth 60 fps. It also comes with autofocus and light correction features to help you broadcast crisp footage that doesn’t look like it was filmed with a mid-2000s camera phone.

It has been optimised for Twitch and YouTube, making it good choice if you want to partake in some after-work streaming. The Logitech C922 webcam also has two in-built microphones, which is handy if you don’t have a dedicated microphone already.

It even comes with a stand, if you’re not keen on attaching it to the top of your laptop screen or computer monitor.

You can buy the Logitech C922 webcam from here.

Much like your webcam, your computer’s in-built microphone should be more than enough. But depending on the acoustics of your room, that microphone might be punching above its weight. While things might sound fine on your end, everyone else on the call could be dealing with a noticeable echo or they could barely hear you at all.

Anker’s PowerConf P3 speaker is a decent remedy for a case of the can-you-hear-me-nows. This conference speaker uses real-time noise cancellation to reduce ambient noise and echo, and can also pick up your voice from up to 4.8m away.

If you’d prefer a more traditional microphone, Razer has established itself as a solid go-to brand for computer accessories and its Seiren Mini microphone lives up to that hype. This compact USB mic will become an unassuming addition to your home office, while also providing you with some incredibly crisp, high-quality audio.

You can grab Razer’s Seiren Mini microphone for $69 (down from $89) here, or Anker’s PowerConf P3 speaker for $107.53 (down from $179.99) here.

While you can upgrade your webcam and microphone as much as you want, your efforts are going to waste if you’re internet connection isn’t particularly strong. If your home office just happens to be a bit of a wi-fi dead zone, a more powerful router could be what you need.

The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus mesh router has a range of 230m^2 and can reach a maximum speed of 2,200 Mbps, so it’ll keep you connected, consistently.

If you’re in a house that has a few people working from home, or your house’s wi-fi just gets an intense workout regularly, a mesh router upgrade is worth the investment. It will help share the wi-fi signal coverage and is also a good starting point for a mesh router network.

Connect with the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Router for $178.90 here.