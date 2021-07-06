Here’s Where You Can Stream All the Harry Potter Movies in Australia

Trying to watch all the Harry Potter movies is sometimes like trying to find the Deathly Hallows. They’re hard to find and have disappeared often throughout the course of history.

Well, folks, the good news is that you no longer need to dust off that DVD collection. All 8 Harry Potter movies are together again on not one, not two, but three Australian streaming services.

This blessing has occurred during The Philosopher’s Stone’s 20th anniversary year as well. Man, I feel old after reading that.

Here are all the fantastic films and where to find them.

Where to stream the Harry Potter movies

The good people over at Binge gifted us with all the Harry Potter movies in one place earlier in February.

Then Stan. joined the party by dropping all eight films unexpectedly last week. And from July 15, Netflix will also be home to the entire Harry Potter collection.

We are simply spoiled for choice right now, so if that wasn’t enough reason to celebrate with a Harry Potter marathon I don’t know what is.

If you’ve forgotten, here are all the Harry Potter movies (in order) that are available on these streaming services:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

For the record, I’ve done one of those Harry Potter movie marathons at cinemas and it will take you close to 20 hours. But now you can partake in this challenge from the comfort of your own couch. Accio!

Ironically, one thing that’s still missing from streaming is the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. So for these purposes, we’ll have to pretend those films don’t exist (it’s for the best, believe me).

You can start streaming Harry Potter over on Binge, Netflix or Stan right now, for as little as $10 a month.

Now go forth and figure out which Harry Potter is your favourite film vs. your favourite book!

This article has been updated with additional information.