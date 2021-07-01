Here’s The First 5 Minutes Of Netflix’s Fear Street

Over the next few weeks Netflix will drop three movies based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series. And you can watch the first few minutes of instalment one right here.

Fear Street is an iconic series of young adult horror novels in the 90s, and I personally frothed them growing up. While we have seen several adaptions of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series of the years, Fear Street was never given the same treatment. Until now.

The trilogy will be released across the next three Fridays (July 2, 9 and 16) and will cover three different time periods: 1994, 1978 and 1666.

And this tracks. While stories within the Fear Street universe were mostly set in the then-present, it did explore other time periods, particularly when it came to the origin story of why this town (and Fear Street in particular) was so damn haunted.

Unsurprisingly it involved witches and familial curses. And it seems like the Netflix trilogy has absolutely utilised this for its setting and backstory as a woman named Sarah Fier plagues the town.

Here’s the synopses for all three films:

1994: After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries.

1978: A summer of fun turns into a gruesome fight for survival as a killer terrorizes Camp Nightwing in the cursed town of Shadyside.

1666: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, while teenagers in 1994 try to put an end to their town’s curse before it is too late.

And if you don’t want to wait until tomorrow to get a first taste of Fear Street, you can watch the first five minutes if 1994 right here:

Happy horror!