Marvel’s Hawkeye And Ms. Marvel Confirmed For 2021 Release On Disney+

So far, 2021 has been a massive year for Marvel on Disney+. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Black Widow all proved to be major hits, and drove a massive amount of subscriptions to the streaming platform. But Marvel’s 2021 isn’t over yet — and it’s now been confirmed both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ by the end of 2021.

Basically, it’s a great time to be a Marvel fan.

The news comes courtesy of Victoria Alonso, Executive Vice President of Film Production at Marvel Studios, who told Variety there were “a few other shows” releasing in 2021 including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. While exact release dates weren’t given for either show, it appears they’ll follow August’s What If… and air around the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you’re currently jonesing for your next Marvel hit following the conclusion of Loki season one and the release of Black Widow, this could be the salve to tide you over until the next big hit.

Hawkeye will be a particularly intriguing prospect for those who tuned into Black Widow‘s end credits scene — although we won’t spoil the reasons why here.

The exact plot of the show is currently unknown, but it’s set to feature MCU Hawkeye Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) tutoring new Hawkeye and Young Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as an archer. It’s unclear how many episodes it’ll contain, or whether it’ll link up with future Marvel films.

Ms. Marvel follows young hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as she learns to master her superpowers and work to make her idol Captain Marvel proud. It’ll lead into The Marvels, which will also pick up threads from WandaVision.

Just like Marvel Comics, you’ll need to watch every film, TV show and animation to understand exactly what’s going on in the weird, weird future of the MCU. It’s set to be a wild ride, and one we can all look forward to.

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel remain undated, but it’s great to know we’ll see them before the year is up.

You can catch up with every major Marvel show on Disney+, and stay tuned for more news and exact release dates for Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel in future.