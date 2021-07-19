Hasbro’s New Power Rangers Figure Just Wants to Know What’s for Lunch

Power Rangers’ monsters of the week served up some of the wildest, weirdest villain designs a kid could find on ‘90s TV. While we remember the Biggest of Bads, there are few original MMPR baddies that are burned into fans’ minds — like Pudgy Pig — so it stands to reason that the porcine superstar is getting a very special figure release.

Gizmodo’s excited to give you an exclusive first look at the next entry in Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection monster series, heading to the company’s PulseCon fan event later this year. Pudgy Pig was the beloved villain of the Mighty Morphin’ episode “Food Fight” in which he, of course, confounds the rangers by just… eating their weapons. Unlike other recent entries in the monster line, like King Sphinx and Pumpkin Rapper, this figure comes in a very special lunchbox-inspired bit of packaging.

Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other

Inside the box — covered with retro art that feels ripped out of the actual lunchboxes you could get at the height MMPR mania in the early ‘90s — the figure itself is in the 6″ scale, ready to fit alongside the rest of your Lightning Collection figures. Aside from his trademark fork and knife weapons — which come with removable SFX pieces — Pudgy also comes with some alternate hands for posing, and a few food items from the Angel Grove Youth Centre’s cultural food festival to scarf down: a taco, a pie, and a whole plate of nachos (as long as they’re not too spicy, of course!).

Image: Hasbro

Pudgy Pig will cost around $60 when he becomes available to purchase as part of Hasbro’s PulseCon celebrations later this year. PulseCon 2021 is set to launch sometime this spring, and you can find all the currently announced exclusives (and more) at the Hasbro Pulse website.