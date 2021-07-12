Everything We Know About The Pixel 6 Pro

A reputable leaker has reportedly given us our first look at the renders and specs for Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro and hoo boy, it looks good.

While Google has remained tight-lipped about the device during this week’s I/O, leakers have been quick to reveal everything they know so far.

According to leaker OnLeaks, who revealed his insights to Digit.In, the Google Pixel 6 range (including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) could arrive later this year, which is good news considering the Pixel 5a isn’t even coming to Australia.

So without further ado, lets take a look at what we know so far about the Pixel 6 Pro.

Renders:

In addition to leaking the specs of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro, OnLeaks also shared some sweet renders that have given us our first real look at the new phone.

Design-wise, the Pixel 6 Pro is a beautiful device. The company has totally resigned the look and feel of the phone, but still remained on-brand with a stunning dual-tone orange and white design.

From the look of the renders, it also appears the SIM card slot might be moved to the left side of the device, which is a minor change – but a change nonetheless.

The screen will also have almost non-existent bezels, which maximises screen size on the device which is already an absolute beast of a phone (measuring roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimetres, compared to the iPhone 12 Max at 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm).

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specs

Update July 12:

Renowned leaker Jon Prosser has dropped what is said to be the specs for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro:

The standard Pixel 6 specs are said to include:

6.4-inch Samsung-made AMOLED screen

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

8-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary) and 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

4,614 mAh battery

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro specs are said to include:

6.71-inch LG-made pOLED screen

12GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of RAM

12-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary), 48-MP (telephoto), and a 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

5,000 mAh battery

It also seems that both devices will have a custom Google chipset as well as Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support.

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 6 Pro is set to feature a 6.67-inch curved display using an AMOLED panel, which should hopefully support a high refresh rate.

The device is also expected to have a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera to minimise the space it takes up without sacrificing picture quality.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly be the first model to feature a triple camera set up with a wide-angle and periscope telephoto camera, as well as a mysterious third camera that we’re yet to receive any insight on.

Measuring in at an estimated 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimetres, the phone is an absolute beast. As somebody with teeny tiny baby hands, this is a huge no from me, but if you’re keen on a phone that is too big to fit in a normal-sized pocket, this one’s for you.

Google is yet to confirm anything specific about the Pixel 6 Pro device, but we’ll be sure to update this article as more information (leaks, or official communication) is released.

Release Date:

Google is yet to confirm an official release date for the Pixel 6 Pro, so we’re working on speculation at the moment.

According to Digit.In, the Pro model should be set for release on August 26, 2021. It’s unclear if this is just a guess, or based on information that is yet to be made public, but it feels a little soon considering how little Google has announced thus far.

The Pixel 5 was officially available on October 15, 2020 and the Pixel 4 dropped just a week later on October 24, 2019. By this logic, we should expect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in mid to late October.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Price:

Google is yet to reveal any information on the pricing for the Pixel 6 Pro. We’ll be sure to update this as more information becomes available.