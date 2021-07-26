Game of Thrones’ House of the Dragon Star Teases What Fans Can Expect From the Prequel

Greg Nicotero gives an unsurprising update on Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot. John Carpenter seems to be testing the waters for more of Snake Plissken’s story. New looks at The Suicide Squad and The Green Knight plus a fresh look at Titans. Spoilers away!

The Exorcist

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), David Gordon Green confirmed the upcoming Exorcist movie at Blumhouse is a sequel to the 1973 original but The Heretic, Legion, The Beginning or Dominion “can all fall into [an] acceptable mythology.”

The Exorcist has been written. That was one of my pandemic projects. It’s not inaccurate [that it will be a sequel to the original film]. I like all the Exorcist movies. And not only do I like them, I think they can all fall into the acceptable mythology for what I’m doing. It’s not like I’m saying, ‘Pretend that The Exorcist 2 never happened.’ That’s fine to exist. They’re all fine to exist, and I enjoy all of them.

House of the Dragon

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel star Olivia Cooke — who plays Queen Alicent Hightower — told Collider we can expect the same kind of character work in the series:

“What’s amazing about Game of Thrones, like we saw in the past series, is that one season, you hate a character, and the next, you absolutely love them and will go to the ends of the earth for them. You just don’t know what you’re gonna get with these characters. They’re so well-written. Such is the human condition, you can do some horrendous things, but then you can also do some wonderful things as well. It’s very complex, and it’s not black and white at all.”

Spawn

In conversation with Comic Book, Greg Nicotero revealed he’s designed creatures for Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot that he’s “really in love with” — unfortunately, the project has “kind of stalled.”

We have designs … [McFarlane] came in, and he said, ‘Look, we’re doing this thing, and it’s going to be low budget, and it’s kind of down and dirty. And I want it to feel more like the animated show, where it’s like Spawn meets David Fincher. He wanted to do this kind of gritty down and dirty thing. And so, we did a lot of concept work here. We did a bunch of design busts and a lot of really, really cool stuff. And then it kind of stalled. Every once in a while, I’ll reach out and go, ‘Hey.’ I’ll look at the busts in my office and be like, ‘Hey, Todd, what’s going on with this? Are we ever going to make this?’ Because I’m really in love with the design work we did.

Escape from New York

In another recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), John Carpenter stated he believes Snake Plissken “deserves” a third “or maybe even fourth” movie.

He’s a character that Kurt [Russell] is passionately fond of. He convinced me to do the sequel. There’s probably a third or maybe even fourth story about Snake. I don’t know if we’ll ever make it, but I think that he deserves it.

Star Trek: Strange New World’s

One of the many Star Trek series lingering in the universe has just wrapped production according to star Anson Mount.

And that’s a season 1 main unit WRAP. We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion’s share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! @startrek #StarTrek — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) July 24, 2021

The Kaiju Score

Deadline reports Brian and Mark Gunn have been hired to write a film adaptation of James Patrick and artist Rem Broo’s The Kaiju Score for Sony Pictures. The feature’s plot is being kept under wraps but in the comic book series followed “four characters who are attempting a dangerous heist during a giant monster (kaiju) attack.”

Untitled Horror Project

Scott Derrickson has teamed with Timo Tjahjanto and C. Robert Cargill on a mysterious new post-apocalyptic horror movie.

pic.twitter.com/rMdxWLegEf — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 23, 2021

The Green Knight

Dev Patel visits Alicia Vikander at a dimly lit brothel in a new clip from The Green Knight.

The Suicide Squad

The Detachable Kid debuts in a new clip from The Suicide Squad.

The Deep House

Fantasia Fest has released its own silent trailer for the underwater haunted house movie, The Deep House.

Hawkeye

After a rumour, originating on Reddit, Vincent D’Onofrio “liked” a report from Big Screen Leaks that said he will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk in the upcoming Hawkeye series at Disney+. Could mean absolutely nothing of course.

he is not doing a very good job at hiding this pic.twitter.com/prYI8WT0I1 — Luke (@qLxke_) July 23, 2021

Dead Ringers

Michael Chernus will star opposite Rachel Weisz in the upcoming Dead Ringers TV series as Tom, “a brilliant scientist working with Elliot (Weisz) on a groundbreaking but perilous new project.”

[Deadline]

The Human Conditions

THR also reports Damon Lindelof will team with Oscar Sharp and Cloverfield’s Matt Reeves on The Human Conditions, a new show at HBO Max described as a “magical-realist medical drama” centering on “a young British doctor [who] must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.”

Fantasy Island

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby” — the series premiere of the new Fantasy Island.

A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Elena Roarke is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke and the steward of this mysterious island. Pilot Javier is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades. In the series opener, Roarke welcomes a local morning show host, Christine Collins, who has a simple fantasy: she wants to eat. And eat. And eat. But when Christine gets to Fantasy Island, she’ll realise that she’s hungry for much more than food. Roarke’s other guests include Ruby Akuda, who arrives on Fantasy Island with her husband; Ruby is afflicted with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life in the all-new “Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby” series premiere episode of Fantasy Island airing Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Okoro Guest Cast: Bellamy Young as Christine; John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier; Rick Holmes as Landon; Brittnee Garza as Tanya; Sophie Leonard as Crystal Joe at 10; Brian Tester as Matteo; Maria Gabriela Gonzalez as Isla; Ricardo Laboy as Axel; Ubi Catasus as TV Station Floor Manager; David Moses as Old Mel; Adain Bradley as Mel; Stephanie Berry as Older Ruby; Hiram Delgado as Noah.

The Outpost

Talon and Luna rescue Zed in the synopsis for “They Bleed Black Blood” — the August 12 episode of The Outpost.

RESIST – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) fight to save Zed (Reece Ritchie) from unearthly powers. Garret (Jake Stormoen) pressures Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) to betray Falista (Georgia May Foote). Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) explore mysteries beneath the Outpost. Meanwhile, the kinjes are summoned to the Capital. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3B05). Original airdate 8/12/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Barbara Gordon” — the third season premiere of Titans. More at the link.

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Dexter

Showtime has released the first, full trailer for its upcoming Dexter revival.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Meanwhile, David Cronenberg plays another serial killer in the trailer for the latest season of Slasher. We learned more out of virtual SDCC this weekend as well.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca & Bertie celebrate Halloween in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Morty does Voltron in the trailer for next week’s “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion.”

Banner art by Jim Cook