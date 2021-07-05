Fear Street Part 2: 1978’s First Trailer Is Already Dragging Us Back to Hell

Fear Street’s first movie, set in 1994, might have only just set its slasher sights on Netflix. But the anthology is back for more this Friday, teasing that, as with any good horror killer franchise, it’s never over when our heroes think it is.

The streamer has just dropped the first trailer for the middle entry of director Leigh Janiak’s three-part adaptation of the beloved R.L. Stine horror series. While last week’s 1994 took us to the town of Shadyside, Ohio to uncover a dark past of haunted witchings and undead killers ran amuck. Central to 1994‘s mystery was the sole survivor of a similar incident at a Summer camp in 1978 — which becomes the focal point of Part 2, as our surviving young heroes, desperate to lift the curse of the Fier witch, look to the past to avoid bloody doom in the immediate future.

Set at Camp Nightwing — where there’s already a divide between the downtrodden kids from Shadyside and the elitist families from its neighbouring town of Sunnyvale — 1978 follows young campgoers as they find themselves under attack from a series of possessed killers. But things connecting Nightwing’s grounds to the mysteries that have plagued Shadyside for centuries are quickly uncovered, as the desperate survivors seek to overcome their murderous assailants and put an end to Shadyside’s curse for good…

Which, we know won’t ultimately be the case yet, of course, as this is a precursor to 1994‘s events for the most part. But no doubt we’ll find out more about Shadyside’s, well, shadier side when Fear Street Part 2: 1978 hits Netflix this Friday, July 9 — ahead of the third and final movie in the series, 1666, releasing on July 16.