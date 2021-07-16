It Took Precisely Four ‘Soundmojis’ For Me To Annoy Everyone In My Facebook Group Chat

Just when you thought your group chats on Messenger couldn’t possibly get more annoying, Facebook has announced Soundmojis for World Emoji Day. As the name suggests, Soudmojis are basically just really loud emojis. Some might say great, others would rather call it hell.

According to Facebook, more than 2.4 billion emojis are sent on Messenger every day, so why not make them even more annoying, right?

“Now imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make? Introducing Messenger’s latest feature: Soundmojis. Your chats just got a whole lot louder!” Facebook said in an announcement.

As part of the initial launch, Messenger will allow you to send clapping, crickets, drumroll and evil laughter to your friends, which is basically a certified way to get removed from the group chat immediately.

Or, if you’re keen to spice it up a little more, you can use audio from the likes of Rebecca Black to remind your coworkers that it’s Friday, or quote your favourite shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Bridgerton.

Cooking macaroni in a pot? Cardi B has you covered with a sound for that too.

How To Use Soundmojis

Okay, we’re going to teach you how to use Soundmojis, but be warned, this is a surefire way to get yourself uninvited from Sunday brunch. You have been warned.

Start or open a chat in Messenger. Tap the smiley face button, then select the loudspeaker button. Now you can view and hear all of the different Soundmoji options. To send a Soundmoji, simply click the icon and press ‘Send’.

And voila! That’s how you can spice up the group chat with Soundmojis to celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17, or to annoy your friends every other day of the year. Have fun!