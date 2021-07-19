Looking To Buy An iPhone? Ask Yourself These Questions First

Let’s be real here, a new phone is expensive – especially if you want to buy an iPhone. So naturally, it’s a decision you shouldn’t make lightly. But what exactly do you need to consider before you make the purchase?

If you’ve ever purchased a new phone on a whim, chances are, you’ve come to regret something about your purchase.

Do You Actually Want To Buy An iPhone?

Perhaps the first question you should ask is whether or not you actually want an iPhone.

While you may have been an iOS lover through and through for years, it’s worth at least looking at what your dollar could get you on the Android OS before you make your decision.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, with two vastly different operating systems, but it’s worth at least looking into comparisons between the two systems before you purchase.

This may seem like a super simple question, but it’s an important one to ask before we get any further.

Do You Need The Newest Model?

We’ve all fallen into the trap before: your iPhone breaks so you walk into your local telco store and sign up for an expensive plan for the latest and greatest model. But do you actually need the flashiest, most expensive model on the market? Because if not, you could save yourself a small fortune by looking to buy an older model iPhone.

The trick here is to look at what the most recent phone has actually upgraded from the previous model. If, for example, it features a really great camera but you’re not an Instagram influencer and don’t really use your current iPhone camera very much, you might be able to save some cash by opting for the previous model.

It’s also worth noting that iPhones have tremendous resale value, even on older models.

Which Screen Size Do You Need?

Contrary to popular belief, bigger isn’t always better. So although you can nab a new iPhone 12 Pro Max with a whopping 6.7″ screen, you may not actually want a screen that big.

And considering that some of the larger models can be quite uncomfortable for those of us with smaller hands, it’s worth considering going smaller.

If you often travel or work without a bag and need a device that will easily fit in even the smallest of jeans pockets, you might prefer a smaller screen size that offers more portability. Meanwhile, if you’re a cinema buff who has lengthy train or bus commutes, you might want a bigger screen to binge-watch your favourite movies on mobile.

Thankfully, with multiple models to choose from – including the iPhone 12 Mini at just 5.4″ – you can pick a screen that actually suits your lifestyle.

How Much Storage Do You Need?

Learn from my mistakes: do not purchase the lowest storage option just to save a quick buck. You. Will. Regret. It.

Before you decide on a new iPhone model to buy, have a look at how much storage you’ve actually used on your current device. Are you constantly deleting stuff to save space, or don’t want to pay for extra iCloud storage? You might want to boost your next model to the next storage size.

On the contrary, if you’ve previously splashed out on the 256GB model but are barely using 64GB, you could probably save yourself some cash.

Should You Buy A Prepaid Or Postpaid iPhone?

Another important question when it comes to buying an iPhone is whether or not you want to buy it outright.

Thankfully, with a wide variety of postpaid plans on the market, you can usually pay your device off over the course of the loan without being slapped with interest for the convenience. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best decision for you.

If you opt into a postpaid plan, you are generally locked in for 12, 24 or 36 months, which means you’ll be paying both the device and the plan itself over a longer period of time.

Alternatively, if you purchase the device outright, you have much more flexibility when it comes to plans and can switch to a cheaper plan or different network whenever you please.

While you’ll pay more upfront, you’ll pay less each month, which could be much more favourable if you’re in unstable work and can’t necessarily commit to a $100+ payment every month. It’s also a great option if you want more flexibility when it comes to phone plans down the track. It’s much easier to move and take up cheap deals when you already have a device.