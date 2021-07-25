Doctor Who Season 13’s SDCC 2021 Trailer Brings in New Friends and New Foes

It feels like it’s been a lifetime since the Doctor fought off a Dalek invasion of Earth (again) on New Year’s Day, but, thank Gallifrey — err, what’s left of it at the minute — because Doctor Who is finally ready to give us a glimpse of its next adventures.

Just revealed at the BBC’s Doctor Who panel for San Diego Comic-Con @ Home — attended by the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and companions old and new Mandip Gill (who plays returning hero Yaz) and John Bishop (the mysterious new Dan, revealed at the climax of this year’s New Year’s Day special) — the trailer picks up in the wake of the Doctor and Yaz’s touching farewell to Graham and Ryan at the end of “Revolution of the Daleks”, as they move on from their friends deciding to call it quits on time travel by, well, promptly finding a new friend. And enemies to fight. Lots of enemies.

Yes, the more things change on Doctor Who, the more things stay the same, as the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan hurtle through time and space to fight foes old and new. There’ll be corridors to run (or fall) down! Threats from past, present, and future! And, of course, the Doctor still has plenty to wonder about after the Master revealed her secret connections to the very foundation of Time Lord society at the end of last season. Will she find the truth to her past — her whole past — out in the stars? We’ll have to wait and see.

Doctor Who returns for a truncated, eight-episode-long season 13 on both the BBC and BBC America later this year.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.