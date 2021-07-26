Every Major Announcement From Comic-Con at Home 2021

In-person gatherings are still a distant dream for most countries, including the US despite its high vaccination rate. In light of this, the biggest nerd con of the year, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), opted to have a virtual show once again in 2021.

Comic-Con @ Home 2021 took place over the weekend from July 23-25. Despite it lacking the huge announcements that Marvel and DC typically bring to Hall H, there was still plenty of news about your favourite TV shows and films.

Here are all the announcements you need to know about from SDCC at home.

Doctor Who

The long-awaited 13th season of Doctor Who is on the way and the doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, attended Comic-Con at Home to tell us so.

There’ll be new companions, new enemies and a whole lot of timey-wimeyness when the new season of Doctor Who returns later this year.

Bob’s Burgers

Fans of Bob’s Burgers will be glad to know the movie is coming, one day. The creative team confirmed that the previously announced film is still on the way as is the anticipated 12th season of the show.

You can find a recap of the panel here.

Fear Street

R.L. Stine’s epic horror trilogy of Fear Street movies recently debuted on Netflix and, while there was no news on any possible continuations, the SDCC at Home panel did gift us with a new blooper reel.

Army of Thieves

If you’re a fan of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead then you’ll definitely want to check out Army of Thieves.

The prequel film isn’t directed by Snyder but it does take place in his zombie verse and follows the story of Dieter, aka the safecracker from Army of the Dead’s ragtag crew.

Check out the new trailer for Army of Thieves which hits Netflix later this year.

Chapelwaite

Stephen King’s stories have seen plenty of love over the years and Chapelwaite is the latest. The new show is based on one of King’s short stories and stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire.

Here’s what the new synopsis reveals:

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

The series will debut in August but a local broadcaster is yet to be confirmed.

The Wheel of Time

Coming to fill the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your life is Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time — an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s popular fantasy books.

The upcoming TV series landed a new poster and release date (November 2021). Get a recap of the panel here.

See you in November, Dragonsworn. pic.twitter.com/kYJKpO2SGD — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 23, 2021

Chucky

Some things never die and one of those is Chucky. The murderous doll is seeing yet another resurrection in the upcoming Syfy series Chucky, which places him in the hands of a young gay teen.

The Chucky TV series will debut on October 12. Stay tuned for more details on an Australian release date and platform.

Day of the Dead

Speaking of things that won’t die, George A. Romero’s classic zombie tale Day of the Dead is becoming a TV show. This was actually announced in February 2020 but SDCC at home gave us a look at the first trailer for yet another zombie show.

The Walking Dead

Once more with the zombies, The Walking Dead and its spin-off Fear the Walking Dead held on to their traditional spots at Comic-Con at Home.

The Walking Dead received a brand new trailer for season 11 which showed off plenty of death and destruction. The new season is set to debut on August 23 over on Binge (along with all its other seasons).

Fear the Walking Dead announced that its seventh season will premiere on October 17 and will pick up the pieces after that explosive season 6 finale.

The Walking Dead’s other in-universe show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is coming to an end after just two seasons with its last run of episodes beginning on October 3.

Lucifer

Lucifer’s fifth season may have only debuted on Netflix recently but fans won’t have to wait long for the sixth.

The final season of the DC Comics show will stream on Netflix on September 10 and will pick up after the ‘oh my god’ events of the season five cliffhanger. The SDCC panel also debuted a new trailer but held off on too much new footage.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is currently airing its sixth season (you can watch it over on Binge) but didn’t hesitate to bring us some new footage. The highlight of the new trailer was a look at Sara and Ava’s long-awaited wedding which it seems will be rudely interrupted.

The Comic-Con at Home panel also brought the news that Matt Ryan will wrap up his time as John Constantine but will remain with the show as a new character in season 7.

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is coming back for its 33rd season in September and teased a new Treehouse of Horror episode at Comic-Con at home. There will also be a completely musical episode and new couch gags in the upcoming season, which kicks off on September 26 (Australian release date TBC).

Star Trek

Star Trek lives on in its new TV shows, one of which is an animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. The first season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia and the second season received a new trailer during its SDCC panel.

New species. New enemies. Same old ship. #StarTrekLowerDecks season two is beaming in this August! ✨ #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/IB7EsZoATY — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 23, 2021

Lower Decks isn’t the only Star Trek series on the block thanks to the upcoming debut of Star Trek: Prodigy, a new animated series aimed at younger fans.

In a remote part of the galaxy, the only thing they have is each other… and a really cool new starship. @Nickelodeon's #StarTrekProdigy is coming this fall to #ParamountPlus. https://t.co/Ex48Jvp3eN pic.twitter.com/IW6fhBzd9w — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) July 23, 2021

I Know What You Did Last Summer

If there wasn’t enough horror on your agenda already, I Know What You Did Last Summer is also coming back for another… summer. Showrunner Sara Goodman dropped some details about the TV adaptation of the 90s horror slasher which will debut on Amazon Prime in October, aka Halloween season.

Find out more here.

As you can see, despite SDCC being all online for another year there was no shortage of announcements. There’s plenty to get excited for over the next year until, hopefully, Comic-Con can return in person.

You can find more details on these Comic-Con announcements and more coverage from the event here on Gizmodo Australia.