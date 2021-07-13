All of the Best Tech Deals for Click Frenzy Julove 2021

Click Frenzy Julove 2021 is here, and we’re here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there for this massive online shopping event.
Click Frenzy Julove officially kicks off at 7pm (AEST) today and is set to run for the following 53 hours. That means you have until midnight on Thursday, July 15th, to snap up these deals.
With over 1,000 deals available from over 100 brands, which includes exclusive Click Frenzy Julove offers, there’s a lot to take in. To save you the trouble of having to dig through every deal that’s currently available, below we’ve collected some of the more stand-out offers for computers, tech, headphones, and more.
You can check out some of the best tech deals below. However, these deals won’t be live until 7pm July 13, so be sure to check back when the event officially starts.
If you want to beat the digital crowds, you can get access to all of these deals 30 minutes before Click Frenzy Julove starts by signing up for a free account here.
Click Frenzy Julove Computer Deals
- Save up to 40% off selected Acer laptops.
- Catch is offering up to 40% off brands like Garmin, Blaupunkt, Acer and more.
- Centre Com has up to 40% off tech and computers.
- Click Central is offering up to 44% off laptops and tablets, along with up to 50% off laptop accessories.
- Save up to $95 on a Norton antivirus subscription.
Click Frenzy Julove Tech Deals
- Centre Com is also offering big savings of up to 40% off gaming gear.
- You can save 30% off Happytel phone cases, accessories, tech and more.
- LG is offering a huge range of deals, including up to 15% off LG OLED B1 and NANO77 TVs, up to 15% off LG TV and soundbar bundles, and great deals on selected home appliances – including washing machines, dishwashers, and fridges.
- Target is discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite to $289, down from $329.
- Tech-Store Co has up to 80% off its range of electronics and appliances.
Click Frenzy Julove Headphone Deals
- Bose is offering up to 50% off its range of headphones.
- Click Central has up to 55% off a range of speakers and headphones.
- You can save on LG’s Tone Free wireless earbuds.
- mbeat’s wireless earbuds have been reduced by 39% via Catch.