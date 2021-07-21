Score $300 off One of Yamaha’s Highest-Rated Turntables Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yamaha’s highly-rated TT-N503 Bluetooth record player is currently on sale for $699 on Amazon. Whether you’re a seasoned vinyl collecter or fresh to the obsession, today’s a great day to upgrade your turntable set-up.

The RRP price is usually $999, so you’ll be able to nab yourself a nifty $300 off while stocks last. To add to the huge bargain, you’ll also score a $100 Amazon gift card when purchasing the record player too.

The record player can wirelessly connect to any MusiCast device for a seamless listening experience and comes with built-in music streaming services if your collection lacks certain material. It comes fitted with a static balanced straight tonearm and a belt-drive turntable with a 33-1 3 rpm and 45 rpm DC motor. It’s built for beautiful resonance, supreme clarity, and openness in sound, no matter what album you’re listening to.

Whether you’re hell-bent on hearing every single one of Elliot Smith’s gorgeous yet subtle whelps on your test press copy of Either/Or during a lockdown listen or just want to have a few tunes spinning while you WFH, it’s the perfect Bluetooth record player to fit out the entertainment area in any home.

There are plenty of Yamaha entertainment deals on Amazon to shop right now. You’ll be able to get a free $199 Echo Show 5 with the purchase of a Yamaha YSP-2700 Soundbar & Subwoofer, which is currently on sale for $950 ($149 off the original price).

READ MORE What's Inside A Record Player And How It Works

If you’re looking to make the whole vinyl thing your personality, for the time being, read up on our guide about how to take proper care of your record player. They can be tricky beasts to master, and considering how expensive vinyl collecting can be, ensuring everything is working right will minimise the risk of damaged or scratched records.

No one wants to hear The Dark Side Of The Moon skipping halfway through The Great Gig In The Sky — it’d be a crime against music.