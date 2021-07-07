Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Cast Has Been Revealed

The replicants are back, and this time they’re more animated than ever. Literally. Crunchyroll and Adult Swim just revealed the characters and international voice cast for the upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Yes, that Blade Runner. It’ll debut later this year with 13 episodes airing on both Adult Swim (in English) and on Crunchyroll (in Japanese).

Black Lotus was first announced way back in 2018, is executive produced by Joseph Chou, and features episodes co-directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Initially, the only news about its plot was it would take place in 2032, placing the story between the Ridley Scott original movie, which was set in 2019, and Denis Villeneuve sequel, set in 2049. Now, we know a bit more — and the list of cast and characters is twofold, since different actors are playing the roles in English and in Japanese. Here you go:

Who’s who in Blade Runner: Black Lotus?

Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, voiced by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, voiced by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, voiced by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, voiced by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, voiced by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

a fresh LAPD recruit, voiced by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, voiced by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, voiced by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, voiced by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

brilliant scientist working for his father, voiced by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu Marlowe , a deadly Blade Runner, voiced by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

, a deadly Blade Runner, voiced by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki Josephine Grant , the wife of the police chief, voiced by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

, the wife of the police chief, voiced by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, voiced by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Police Chief of the LAPD, voiced by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka Doc Badger, a black market dealer, voiced by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

a black market dealer, voiced by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba Senator Bannister , a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, voiced by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, voiced by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, voiced by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, voiced by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, voiced by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

There’s a lot of intrigue in those character descriptions, which were provided by Crunchyroll. A woman replicant “created for a secret and unknown purpose”? A “spair parts junkyard”? “Deadly” Blade Runners? So much good stuff. And while we don’t really know how that all links together, we’ll probably find out in the coming weeks, especially since Blade Runner: Black Lotus is having its own [email protected] panel at on Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m. AEST.