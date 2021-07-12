Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Apple TV+ In Australia

In this day and age it feels like there is a seemingly endless supply of streaming services, so what exactly does Apple’s Apple TV+ bring to the table and is it worth investing in?

What Is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is essentially Apple’s answer to Netflix, Amazon Prime or the plethora of other streaming services we have available in 2021. But unlike many of the others, Apple offers a library that is entirely comprised of Apple Originals, which means you wont have any crossover with the other streaming services.

How Much Does It Cost?

A subscription costs $7.99 per month. You can sign up on the website here.

Can I Get A Free Trial?

You can get a 7-day free trial with no upfront cost, or can get 3 months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device.

Here’s some more info on the free trials.

What Can I Watch It On?

In addition to being able to watch Apple TV+ on Apple devices, you can also use this streaming service on most Smart TVs, gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and other streaming devices.

However, if you don’t have any of the above devices, you can also stream directly through your browser.

Which Shows Does Apple TV+ Have?

As mentioned earlier, Apple TV+ only has Apple-exclusive shows and movies, which means your favourite shows from your childhood unfortunately won’t be on the list, but by no means does that make it disappointing.

A major drawcard of this streaming service is the incredible Ted Lasso, which is probably why a huge chunk of the audience decided to subscribe in the first place.

But in addition to that, you’ve also got Morning Wars (aka The Morning Show in the US), Physical and even the music documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag but unlike many other streaming services, you can rest assured that you won’t be paying two separate companies to watch the same programmes (*cough* The Office US *cough*).

Here’s a full list of what’s available on the platform.