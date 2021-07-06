Don’t Install The New Apple HomePod Beta Software

Apple’s WWDC conference introduced all operating systems for its huge range of devices. Many users have been keen to download the public betas for their iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other devices prior to their official software updates, but there’s one beta you should definitely not download early.

Apple HomePod users have reported concerning issues with their smart speakers after installing the beta 15 software.

Beta software is breaking HomePods

According to a thread on Reddit (via 9to5 Mac) HomePod owners have seen significant, potentially damaging, issues with their devices since installing the beta 15 software.

After installing the beta, users have reported their HomePods overheating, logic boards being fried and many, many bugs.

“I advise anyone to unplug your HomePods that are hot on top leading to your logic board failing or have the issue on Audio OS 15 where Siri can’t pause music when it is playing music, touching the top will only skip it,” one user posted.

Unfortunately, there is no way to downgrade your HomePod software after the beta has been installed.

The only fix, for now, seems to be unplugging your HomePod entirely and not using it again until Apple Support comes through with a solution.

Don’t install the new HomePod beta

Installing a developer or public beta always comes with associated risks. The software hasn’t been completely finished yet, which is why it’s still a beta, so by installing it you accept the fact there might be bugs and glitches.

Things are even riskier when it comes to this HomePod software. To access the HomePod beta users need to be specifically invited to download it.

However, the device profile for the beta has been leaked online, allowing users a workaround to install the software without an invite.

Apple recently said the HomePod and HomePod Mini would support lossless audio in a future software update, which might’ve been the reason so many users were keen to try the beta. But rather than giving better quality sound, it seems to be breaking the speakers altogether.

There’s also the fact that Apple’s terms and conditions don’t cover any damage to devices caused by beta software, so you won’t be protected by warranty if your HomePod is fried. The original HomePod is also discontinued, which makes it hard to get a replacement.

Moral of the story? Just don’t download leaked beta software.