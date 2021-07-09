An Electric Ram 1500 Pickup Is Coming In 2024

The Stellantis EV Day media event on Thursday was chock-full of news about its various brands’ electric futures. Ram announced that it’s getting on board with electric pickups with its own Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle due to hit the pavement in 2024.

Ram CEO Mike Koval stood on a stage with covered up vehicles to do a flashy presentation for EV Day. Part of this presentation was a huge announcement that a Ram 1500 electric pickup will start production in 2024. Ram provided a pretty dark rendering of the truck.

Screenshot: Stellantis

My immediate thought was that the truck looks like a real life Halo Warthog, which I dig. Based on the dark rendering, it does seem more of a GMC Hummer EV approach than Ford F-150 Lightning. Hopefully, Ram doesn’t hold out for too long on what this looks like.

Further details are scant. As of writing there isn’t any information about the vehicle’s specs, price or other details. But Ram does say that it is designing this truck to beat its competitors and redefine the full-size segment. Koval says:

Truck customers are open to electrification, but are not willing to sacrifice power, performance or capability.

The truck and van brand says it will also offer fully electric vehicles in most of its segments by 2025 and all of its segments no later than 2030.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is set to use its scalable STLA platform to underpin a number of vehicles.

Screenshot: Stellantis

Three sizes of the STLA platform are unibody while a fourth is body on frame. Stellantis says that this platform is good for up to 500 miles. There’s no word on if the Ram 1500 electric will ride on this, but it would make sense.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes.