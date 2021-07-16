This Fire Stick and Echo Dot Deal Will Let You Control Everything From the Couch

If you’ve been sitting on the fence when it comes to dipping your toe into the smart home pool, Amazon is currently running a deal that makes for a great starter kit. The online retailer is currently offering the fourth-generation Echo Dot and 4K Fire TV Stick for $134, making it the perfect excuse to bring to your home into the 21st century.

Separately, both products are solid options when it comes to entry-level smart devices. When paired together, you’re able to play off their strengths to create a good smart home starter kit.

Both the Echo Dot and Fire Stick usually retail for $99 and $79, respectively, but you can save yourself $44 by picking them up through this bundle.

What can the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick do?

As someone who owns both of these devices, I’ve been pretty impressed with them. I’ve enjoyed the convenience and quality of the Fire TV Stick when streaming movies and TVs. I’d previously been using a Chromecast to cast from my laptop to my TV, which was fine, but more recently I’ve had more trouble with streaming. Being able to stream independently from my laptop is also pretty good too.

I mainly use the Echo Dot to play music, and I’ve pretty happy with its performance. It pairs incredibly fast with both my phone and laptop and, for its price, it sounds pretty good. The Echo Dot is tethered by a power cable, so it lacks the portability of a Bluetooth speaker but I think the smart device’s additional features more than make up for that.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You can also pair the Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it.

You’re also able to use your Echo to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. The 4K Fire TV Stick also has this music playback feature, but with the added bonus of being able to play it through your TV, so you can make use of your fancy hi-fi system.

The main feature of the Fire Stick is that it will let you stream services like Prime Video, Disney+, Stan and Netflix onto your TV. You can also stream the apps for free-to-air channels, like 7plus, ABC iview, 9Now, SBS On Demand, 10 play and more.

And, as its name suggests, you can stream in crisp 4K quality.

This Fire TV Stick also comes with Amazon’s new Alexa remote, which allows you to control it with your voice. It also has quick access buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Amazon Music.

How to get the bundle deal

Getting this Amazon smart home bundle is pretty simple. All you need to do is add the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire Stick to your cart and use the discount code FIRETV134 during checkout.

Once you have them, both smart devices are pretty simple to individually set up, and having them together gives you an extra option of connectivity by pairing them.