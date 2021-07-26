A New Exorcist Trilogy Is Coming From Universal and Blumhouse

One of the scariest, most influential horror franchises of all-time is making a mega blockbuster comeback. The New York Times reports that David Gordon Green (the new Halloween films) will write and direct a reboot/sequel in which Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. plays the father of a possessed girl. Desperate for help, he seeks out Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who was the mother in the 1973 original. It’s the first time she’s returned to the franchise.

The deal between Universal and Peacock is reportedly worth upwards of $US400 ($542) million and will see the first film debut in theatres late 2023. Two sequels will then follow, each of which debuting exclusively on Peacock.

This story is developing…

