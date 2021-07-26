The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A New Exorcist Trilogy Is Coming From Universal and Blumhouse

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 3 hours ago: July 27, 2021 at 3:34 am -
Filed to:blumhouse productions
chris macneilcreative worksdavid gordon greenellen burstynenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmshalloweenleslie odom jrmacneilpeacockthe exorcistuniversal
A New Exorcist Trilogy Is Coming From Universal and Blumhouse
It's an excellent day for an exorcism. Or exorcisms, as the case may be. (Image: Warner Bros.)

One of the scariest, most influential horror franchises of all-time is making a mega blockbuster comeback. The New York Times reports that David Gordon Green (the new Halloween films) will write and direct a reboot/sequel in which Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. plays the father of a possessed girl. Desperate for help, he seeks out Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who was the mother in the 1973 original. It’s the first time she’s returned to the franchise.

The deal between Universal and Peacock is reportedly worth upwards of $US400 ($542) million and will see the first film debut in theatres late 2023. Two sequels will then follow, each of which debuting exclusively on Peacock.

This story is developing…

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.