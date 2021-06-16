Where to Buy an Xbox Series X and Series S in Australia Today [Updated]

Getting your hands on the latest generation of gaming consoles has been a lot easier said than done. Re-orders for Sony’s PlayStation 5 exist for all of 60 seconds, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are no different.

We’ll be updating this article as restock becomes available from various Australian retailers. It’s pretty likely that this new stock will disappear as quickly as it appeared, so be sure to act fast.

Update 16/06: Added new information about Xbox Series S stock, including discounted prices via Amazon and Big W.

Where to buy an Xbox Series X/S in Australia?

Amazon Australia

Amazon has stock of the Xbox Series S and is selling it for $429, down from $499. The Xbox Series X is still sold out.

Big W

It looks like Big W is currently sold out of the Xbox Series X. However, it is also selling the Xbox Series S for $429.

Target

Target doesn’t seem to have stock of the Series X, but it does currently have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but it does have stock of the Series S. How long that stock will last is unknown, so act quickly.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen currently have stock of the Xbox Series S. There’s no word on when the local Sydney store will receive new shipments of Xbox Series X. You’re best to keep your eye on The Gamesmen website and their social media pages.

JB Hi-Fi

Unfortunately, JB Hi-Fi is currently sold out of the Xbox Series X. You can pick up the Xbox Series S.

Although this hasn’t been publicly advertised some people have reported being able to go to their local store to pick up the consoles in person.

EB Games

It doesn’t look like EB Games currently has stock of the Xbox Series X, but it does have stock for the Series S.

The Good Guys

Australian electronics retailer The Good Guys don’t have stock of the Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S is available.

