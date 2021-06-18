How And When To Watch Microsoft’s Windows 11 Reveal In Australia

Six long years after the release of Windows 10 back in 2015, Microsoft is finally expected to launch its successor – the highly-anticipated Windows 11 – in an event on Friday June 25.

How To Watch The Windows 11 Debut

The ‘What’s Next For Windows’ Microsoft event is free for all to watch. You can tune in on the Microsoft website or on the Microsoft YouTube channel.

What Time Is The Windows 11 Debut Event In Australia?

The event kicks off at 11am on Thursday, June 24 local time. Like any US-based conference, this means you’ll have to wake up at an ungodly hour to tune in, or shot a bunch of espresso to keep yourself awake later than usual.

To make things simple, I’ve done the maths for you:

Perth: 11pm Thursday, June 24 2021

Adelaide: 12:30am Friday, June 25 2021

Darwin: 12:30am Friday, June 25 2021

Sydney: 1am Friday, June 25 2021

Melbourne: 1am Friday, June 25 2021

Brisbane: 1am Friday, June 25 2021

Hobart: 1am Friday, June 25 2021

Canberra: 1am Friday, June 25 2021

Basically, it’s a great time to live in Perth.

If you’re not too keen on staying up until 1am, you can read everything you need to know about the event on Gizmodo Australia at a slightly less ungodly hour of the morning.

The Developer Event

After the initial ‘What To Expect’ event, Microsoft is also running a developer event later in the day.

You can tune in to this event on the Windows Developer YouTube channel.

What To Expect

Considering Windows 11 was leaked earlier this month, we can safely assume that’s what will be revealed at the June 24 event. Microsoft already teased this earlier this month by dropping an 11-minute video of Windows startup sounds on YouTube.

However, the company has been particularly secretive about the launch thus far, leaving many to speculate if the previously announced Windows 10 upgrade – codenamed Sun Valley – will actually be Windows 11.

Last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the new iteration of Windows would be “the most significant updates of Windows in the past decade,” dubbing it the “next generation” of the operating system.

If the recent leaks are anything to go by, Windows 11 should give us a refreshing visual makeover and a number of new features like detailed battery usage data. But considering Cortana is still telling users that Windows 11 isn’t real, who really knows what the company will unveil next week?

In the mean time, you can read everything we know about Windows 11 so far here.