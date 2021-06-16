Everything We Know About Windows 11

It’s been 6 years since Microsoft released Windows 10 which means we are well overdue for a new version.

Microsoft had intended to bring Windows 10X to market this year but it was indefinitely postponed and many of its features will likely be rolled into this next version of Windows, which many are assuming will be called Windows 11.

If recent leaks are anything to go by the wait for Windows 11 might be over soon, so what do we know about Microsoft’s new operating system?

Windows 11 design and features

The biggest leak concerning Windows 11 so far has given us a peek at a potential redesign coming to the software.

Screenshots from a developer build of Windows 11 posted to a Chinese social media platform have shown off a minimalist UI.

The start menu tile is now positioned in the centre of the taskbar and the menu itself is dramatically reduced. It appears to only display active tiles but it seems you can still pin apps.

According to XDA’s hands-on with Windows 11 the OS is very similar to 10X, with a new visual aesthetic but a familiar experience on the whole.

It appears it’s possible to activate dark mode and a number of other settings relating to the customisation of your taskbar. Live tiles are seemingly being replaced with widgets, similar to the latest MacOS or Windows Vista back in the day.

Split and multi-views are also made easier by selecting the maximise button in any app window, which will bring up a panel of options for you to arrange your apps to be viewable on-screen all at once.

You can see screenshots of all the new features listed above over at XDA Developers.

Digital Trends also got hands-on with the Windows 11 developer build and reported similar results. The outlet reports that Windows 11 has switched to rounder menus and softer edges and has more fluid apps and animations.

Other rumours that have not been confirmed in leaks suggest the new Windows will include detailed battery usage statistics and the ability to uninstall pre-installed Microsoft apps.

Windows 11 release date

We may not have a solid release date but we do know when we can expect more news. Microsoft teased a new Windows announcement last week with an 11-minute medley of Windows startup sounds.

This event will take place on June 25 at 4 am AEST so if you’re game enough to wake up early you can catch your first look at the new Windows updates.