Watch the Adorable Sweet Tooth Series Get Even More Adorable With a Blooper Reel

Published 5 hours ago: June 10, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery as the deer-boy hybrid Gus. (Image: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

If you’re still upset about Netflix’s horrendous USA Today front-page Sweet Tooth ad last week — and you should be — this might help you calm down a tiny bit. Netflix has released a short blooper reel for the show, adapted from the comic by Jeff Lemire, and if you thought the series was cute, well, you haven’t seen already cute deer-children hybrids mug for the camera.

There’s nothing shocking here, just an incredible affable moment of Anozie, who plays Sweet Tooth’s quasi-guardian Big Man, getting a bit too into the canned peaches he’s supposed to be eating. Enjoy!

