WandaVision’s End-Credits Scene Has Been Slightly Altered

Original content living exclusively on streaming services means it’s never really done. Decades ago, when a Stormtrooper hit his head on the set of Star Wars, the gaffe became a part of film history. But when a crew member was similarly spotted on the set of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Disney quietly got rid of him, and now it’s like it never happened.

This week, that’s apparently happened again with Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, and other platforms pointed out that the show’s final scene, which revealed the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) studying in a remote cabin, now had updated visual effects before the camera follows her inside.

uhh what happened to the wandavision post credits scene pic.twitter.com/Bwgenlbsls — k ⧖ (@yeIenabelova_) June 27, 2021

While the changes circled in green there are more obvious, the red circle going up the mountain is the one that made this a bit more interesting. Now there’s some kind of flicker on the mountain, which lead some to speculate “THEY ADDED DOCTOR STRANGE TO THE WANDAVISION POST-CREDIT SCENE!?!?!?!” Doctor Strange was, in fact, going to appear on WandaVision at some point, and actor Benedict Cumberbatch was even signed on, but the idea got cancelled before it went in front of cameras. However, the idea that four months after its release Marvel would put a blurry version of the character skiing down a mountain is, frankly, ridiculous — which is why before speculation could get too wild, fans quickly debunked that theory, with one in particular pointing out the blurry image matches perfectly with a visual lighting effect that’s also fixed later in the shot. You can watch that either here on Reddit or TikTok.

But is that really it? And if so, why now? Gizmodo has reached out to Disney to see if anyone from Marvel or Disney+ can comment or explain the reasoning behind this change and will update the post if or when we hear back. For now though, fans should simply begin understand that when movies or shows live on streaming, they can change at any time. When a Starbucks cup somehow ended up in Westeros, Game of Thrones and HBO edited it out for all subsequent airings. And who could ever forget the addition of Maclunky to Star Wars?

Oh, and though WandaVision will for now only live on its streaming service, one place that it will be at least sort of permanent is on the page. Deadline posted the full PDF of the script to the pilot episode, and it’s wonderful to see how the ideas like the sitcom setting and odd shifts in tone were represented on the page. Head to this link to download.

We’ll next see Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it opens March 24, 2022.