Vin Diesel Still Has Hopes For Riddick’s Future

Production has begun on Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. John Wick: Chapter 4‘s cast continues to expand. Get another close up look at Fear Street: 1994‘s creepy killer. Plus, new Forever Purge clips, and see Diggle’s arrival on The Flash. Spoilers, away!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Variety reports that production on the sequel has begun in Atlanta, with Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige telling the site ““t’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline reports Scott Adkins is currently “in negotiations” to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4. Details on his character are not available at this time.

Baghead

Deadline also reports Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker will star alongside The Witcher’s Freya Allan in Baghead, a feature adaptation of Alberto Corredor’s horror short. The story concerns the titular Baghead, “a mysterious, diminutive wrinkled-up person who is able to manifest the dead and bring them back to our world for short intervals. People seek out the mysterious medium to reconnect with lost loved ones. Once in contact with Baghead, however, the character’s true powers and intentions are revealed and there is a high price to pay for its contact with the deceased.”

Riddick 4

During a recent interview with Games Radar, Vin Diesel confirmed it’s only “a matter of timing” before production begins on the fourth Riddick movie.

David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It’s just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we’re shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Bloody-Disgusting has a few new photos from Fear Street Part One: 1994, premiering this Friday on Netflix. Click through for more.

The Tomorrow War

Elsewhere, Syfy has a new clip from The Tomorrow War — which is also premiering this Friday, but on Amazon Prime.

The Forever Purge

A petting zoo becomes a diabolical death trap in the hands of rabbit-masked killers with flagrant disregard for Purge-protocol in three new clips from The Forever Purge.

Star Trek: Short Treks

Appearing as a guest on The Pod Directive (via /Film), Alex Kurtzman revealed he’d like to make both a musical episode of Star Trek: Short Treks and “one in black and white” in order to “figure out what that means.” Kurtzman then goes on to state he “probably” has “50 different” ideas for the Star Trek franchise, in total.

I’d love to do a musical, for example. I’d love to do one in black and white, figure out what that means. I can probably think of 50 different ways that we can tell stories and 50 different crevices of the Star Trek universe to explore. That may not be the right kinds of crevices for the larger shows, but I think we always think of the Short Treks as, these are the scenes that are just as important as what’s going on in the main shows but that you wouldn’t actually have time for. These are the moments that you can drill down on. So I’d love to. I’d love nothing more

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW has a quick teaser for the third season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Fantasy Island

Fox has also released a new trailer for its Fantasy Island reboot.

The Flash

Finally, Diggle guest-stars on The Flash in the trailer for next week’s episode — “P.O.W.”

