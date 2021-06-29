Let Vin Diesel Star In A Musical, You Cowards

The Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel says he’s “dying to do a musical”. So let him do it, cowards.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote F9, Diesel got onto the topic of musicals and, in extremely wholesome news, just started rambling about how much he bloody loves them.

Not only did he admit that he’s super keen to turn The Fast and the Furious into a musical, but he’s also just keen to get on stage in general.

“Well, I’m dying to do a musical. Yes, I would. I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls, with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing that but I’m dying to do a musical,” he said when Clarkson asked if he’d be keen to do a musical version of the franchise.

READ MORE The 9 Most Batshit Moments Of Fast 9

Honestly, it’s not even that far of a stretch considering Diesel dove into the world of music last year, releasing two singles – Feel Like I Do and Days Are Gone.

So the man has the talent, we just need somebody to, you know, make it happen.

Sure, we could let him to a The Fast and the Furious musical, but honestly, I don’t think that really gives him the chance to show us his range.

Jennifer Grey couldn’t give us F9 but Vin Diesel could give us Dirty Dancing.

I love Liza Minnelli more than life itself but can we just imagine a world in which Vin Diesel gave us Cabaret? Think of the jazz hands!

As much as it pains me to cut the iconic Idina Menzel out of her absolute best work, I would sell my soul to see a green Vin Diesel cast in Wicked. Iconic. *chefs kiss*

I don’t really care which musical they cast him in, but after watching him get so excited to be cast in one, we simply must make this happen.

Do it, cowards. Give us the Vin Diesel musical we all want. I am BEGGING you.