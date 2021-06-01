The News Of Tomorrow, Today

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

June 1, 2021
Updates From Thor: Love and Thunder, Indiana Jones 5, and More
Let's get some hammers out for Thorsday energy on this Tuesday. (Image: Marvel Studios)

There’s new reports of some sneaky spies coming to Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Get a look at Paramount’s latest Spongebob spinoff. Loki teases more chaos and costume changes than you can shake a dagger at. Plus, Disney+ Moon Knight set pictures. Spoilers get!

Thor: Love and Thunder

During a recent interview with news.com.au, Sam Neill stated he’s “completely baffled” by his role in the new Thor movie.

I’ve never understood any of the Thor films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me. I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of Thor: Ragnarok) and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest I was completely baffled, I came back I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don’t know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles.

Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford has arrived in the U.K. to film Indiana Jones 5.

On reddit, photos from the set reveal a castle under construction in Switzerland.

Secret Invasion

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Carmen Ejogo has joined the cast of Secret Invasion as “a powerful leader with a ‘spy’ feel” who hails from “the same world as Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury.” The Ronin additionally reports the series films this fall in the U.K. under the working title “Jambalaya.”

Moon Knight

Spoiler TV also has set photos from the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, including the exterior of a tavern called “The Ugly Bear.” Head over there to take a look.

Loki

Marvel has released another quick Loki teaser with the tagline “mischief is unpredictable.”

We also have a…TikTok ad showcasing Loki’s various costumes.

The Boys

Eric Kripke shared this poster from Vought International for a Seven-inspired hamburger.

Lucifer

In conversation with Collider, Joe Henderson revealed the series finale of Lucifer is also its “most expensive episode” ever.

And though it is by far probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve ever made. So, we’ve still got plenty of spectacle. If you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale…cost us more. I’ll leave that to interpretation.

The Patrick Star Show

Finally, Patrick Star gets his own talk show in the trailer for the upcoming SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff at Paramount+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oANTXG7Kc5IBanner art by Jim Cook

