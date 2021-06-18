Updates From The Suicide Squad, John Wick: Chapter 4, and More

The Toxic Avenger expands its cast once more. Get ready for a new look at Snake Eyes next week with new teasers. Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji’s gorgeous post-apocalyptic film The Deer King is coming to the states. Plus, get ready for Van Helsing’s last hurrah. To me, my spoilers!

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline reports Mortal Kombat’s Hiroyuki Sanada is the latest to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 in an undisclosed role.

The Toxic Avenger

According to THR, Johnny Coyne and Sarah Niles are the latest to join the cast of The Toxic Avenger remake. Coyne is said to play “a shadowy criminal figure” while Niles has been cast as “a corrupt city official.”

She’s Still Here

Deadline also reports Jennifer Carpenter and Mickey Rourke will star in She’s Still Here, a horror film about “a desperate widower who is being tormented by the vengeful spirit of his deceased wife. Exasperated, he enlists the aide of his ghost-hunting nephew to decipher the haunting’s meaning and bring peace to his household.”

The Suicide Squad

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of the Suicide Squad.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Snake Eyes’ official Twitter page has released six “character teasers” in the form of motion comics.

Join the man behind the mask ????, @HenryGolding, in #SnakeEyes! We’re kicking off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on July 21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US! See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/sf1zPx9uXg — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

See Andrew Koji bring Storm Shadow to life at this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on July 21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US! See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience #SnakeEyes in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/4MiU456cB3 — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Join @Sweaving aka Scarlett and the rest of the #SnakeEyes cast at this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on July 21 across the US! ???? See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/zr8uElmTMf — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Don't miss @Ursulolita as the ruthless Baroness when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on July 21 across the US! ???? See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere July 23. pic.twitter.com/eMebQLM6Ma — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

.@Iko_Uwais' Hard Master will teach you the ways of a warrior. Join him when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home on 7/21 with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres across the US!???? See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres 7/23. pic.twitter.com/wfb0tF9HnF — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

Let the Blind Master himself, @PMensahOnline, be your guide when #SnakeEyes kicks off this Summer’s Comic-Con @ Home with 10 FANS FIRST Premiere Screenings in theatres on 7/21 across the US! ???? See the NEW trailer this Monday, and experience the movie in theatres everywhere 7/23. pic.twitter.com/yrCiRWRKZ9 — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 17, 2021

The Deer King

We also have a trailer for Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji’s new animated feture about a man and his daughter navigating a post-apocalyptic world, set to come to the US later this year.

Let the Right One In

THR reports Madison Taylor Baez will play the lead role of the daughter, Eleanor, in the Let the Right One In TV series at Showtime. “After she was bitten by a mysterious creature, Eleanor and her father, Mark, were forced to live in the shadows and commit shameful acts to keep her alive. When she returns to New York City, Eleanor meets a friend who reignites her desire to regain her humanity, even as her condition brings out an animalistic power.”

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV has synopses for “A Tiffany”, “Nor Our Daughters” And Brianna’s Favourite Pencil” — the third, fourth and fifth episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem’s second season.

Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role. Tally begins to question her unsettling dreams. Anacostia and Scylla form a plan to infiltrate the enemy further.

Anti-witch sentiment boils over as the Unit defends the first witch testing centre at its grand opening. Anacostia and Scylla go undercover to follow the Camarilla.

The Unit competes for a chance to commune with the dead during Samhain. Scylla and Anacostia search for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala and make a horrifying discovery.

Van Helsing

Finally, The penultimate three episodes of Van Helsing will now air back-to-back this Friday, ahead of the series finale airing next week.

Hey #Helsingers , SURPRISE. This Friday starting 8/7c, THREE new episodes of #VanHelsing will be premiering on @SYFY. Then get ready, because the SERIES FINALE is coming next Friday, June 25.

Banner art by Jim Cook