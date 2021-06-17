Updates From Stranger Things Season 4, Evil Dead Rise, and More

Paul Rudd says production’s begun on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. American Horror Story taps Neal McDonough for a major role. Plus, behind the scenes on F9, and Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman teases the film’s spooky scope. Spoilers, away!

The Toxic Avenger

Deadline reports Julia Davis and Elijah Wood have joined the cast of The Toxic Avenger reboot in currently undisclosed roles. It recently picked up Kevin Bacon as the villain.

Evil Dead Rise

THR also has word Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher have joined Evil Dead Rise as a trio of “siblings in peril.”

Your new horror heroes. https://t.co/85LUah18cB — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 16, 2021

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Production on Marvel’s Quantumania has officially begun in London according to Paul Rudd in an Instagram post from Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver, Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

THR reports a sequel to last year’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is in production. In addition to returning cast members Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, Jordan Rodrigues, Patrick Seitz, Artt Butler, Robin Atkin Downes, Dave B. Mitchell, Ikè Amadi as Jax Briggs, Grey Griffin, and Fred Tatasciore, the incoming cast include Matthew Mercer as Stryker & Smoke; Bayardo De Murguia as Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang; Matt Yang King as Kung Lao; Paul Nakauchi as Lin Kuei Grandmaster; Emily O’Brien as Jade; and Debra Wilson as D’Vorah.

Orphan: First Kill

During a recent interview with Collider, Isabelle Fuhrman stated she believes audiences will be “shocked” by Orphan: First Kill.

I think people will be shocked by that story. It’s very different from what most people would expect and [Julia Stiles] is absolutely incredible in it, and we had a lot of fun making the movie together. It’s definitely a story about the two of us and our relationship, and Esther’s way that she came to the United States and how she found herself there.

Nightwing

Chris McKay told Den of Geek he hopes the Chris Pratt-starring The Tomorrow War will reignite Warner Bros. interest in his Nightwing movie.

What I hope is that Warner Brothers and DC watch The Tomorrow War and get really excited again about the Nightwing movie that we’ve been talking about, I hope that we get a chance to go out and make that Dick Grayson and Nightwing film. That particular part of Robin, growing from being under Batman to becoming Nightwing, and Bludhaven and all that stuff… It’s a really personal story to me.

Fear Street

The first two films in the Fear Street trilogy have been rated “R” for “strong bloody violence, drug content, language, sexual content, nudity and language throughout.”

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Rated R for strong bloody violence, drug content, language and some sexual content. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – Rated R for bloody horror violence, sexual content, nudity, drug use, and language throughout.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Old

Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has been rated PG-13 for “strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity, and brief strong language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

F9

A new behind-the-scenes video showcases F9‘s practical stunts.

The Devil’s Tail

We also have a trailer for The Devil’s Tail, a new horror anthology with segments directed by Taz Pereyra, Carlota Martínez Pereda, Samantha Timms, Nicole Goode, Erica Scoggins, and Laurel Vail.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Deadline has word Arrowverse star Neal McDonough has been cast as Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower in the tenth season of American Horror Story. The outlet notes the character is “not the 34th U.S. President” but rather “a character with the same name.”

Stranger Things

Finally, new set photos see Eleven being carried out on a stretcher. Head on over to Metro to see more.

Banner art by Jim Cook