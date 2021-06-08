Updates From Indiana Jones 5, Dungeons & Dragons, and More

James Gunn’s full steam ahead on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Get a glimpse of a Cisco-Less Team Flash on The Flash. More Loki clips tease time weirdness and Owen Wilson’s Mobius. Plus, Space Jam: A New Legacy gets the ESPN treatment in the silliest way possible. Spoilers now!

Refuge

Bloody-Disgusting has word Jason Flemyng, Raza Jaffrey, Sophie Simnett, Johanna Harlin and Aston McAuley have joined the cast of Renny Harlin’s latest film, Refuge, in which “a U.S. military veteran returns home changed and dangerous after a tour of duty in Afghanistan where he suffered an attack by a mysterious force. While officials dismiss his behaviour as PTSD, and order trauma therapy, Rick’s wife Kate discovers her husband has been possessed by a malevolent spirit.”

Abraham’s Boys

According to Deadline, Natasha Kermani (Lucky) will direct a feature adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story, Abraham’s Boys, for Tea Shop Productions. Though the original story followed Max and Rudy Van Helsing — the children of Abraham Van Helsing — as their father became increasingly more deranged, Kermani’s adaptation will “explore the boys’ trauma through the eyes of a young Asian woman who is no stranger to death.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is now storyboarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It actually made me laugh every time Kurt said it, as did Rocket sadly touching his face afterwards, wondering if it really is shaped like a triangle. As I’m drawing storyboards right this moment for Vol 3, a tedious task, it’s good to be reminded of these enjoyable moments. https://t.co/OrhEWVSJtQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 7, 2021

Indiana Jones 5

The Daily Mail has a photo of a stuntman riding a motorcycle while wearing a (significantly younger-looking) Harrison Ford mask from the set of Indiana Jones 5.

Dungeons & Dragons

Meanwhile, set the first set photos from the new Dungeons & Dragons movie have surfaced. Check them out here, here, and here.

Disenchanted

Director Adam Shankman also has a new crew photo from the set of Disenchanted.

The best part of my job? Being able to employ 75 dancers for a @disneystudios @disneyplus movie and watching them rehearse their masked faces off. My heart swooned watching them all dance. I can’t wait to share their beautiful work #Disenchanted And yes. I’m the guy in the air. Like usual.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

ESPN has produced a tie-in 30 for 30 documentary about the time LeBron James had to team up with the Looney Tunes to rescue his son from another dimension.

The Nest

Meanwhile, a teddy bear houses some sort of mutant whip scorpion (!) in the trailer for The Nest.

The Flash

Comic Book has photos from “Masquerade” — the June 16 episode of The Flash. More at the link.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Loki

Owen Wilson discusses joining the MCU in a new featurette.

We also have two additional Loki clips.

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix has a new behind-the-scenes promo for its upcoming Vikings spinoff, Valhalla.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, Motherland: Fort Salem returns for a second season June 22.

Banner art by Jim Cook