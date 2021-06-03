Twitter Blue: How Much The Subscription Service Costs And What You Get For It

Twitter, the beloved bird app that has given us cursed content for the price of zero dollars every day since 2006 is officially getting a premium service – Twitter Blue.

Launching today, Twitter Blue is the app’s fancy paid service that I imagine is the equivalent of Tinder Gold for people who spend too much time tweeting their stupid thoughts (see: me).

But if you’re already spending an unhealthy amount of time on the cursed bird app, you might wonder what a paid service would actually offer. Look no further, my friend, because we’re about to unpack everything you need to know about Twitter Blue.

Will It Change How I Use Twitter?

Short answer? No.

Free Twitter isn’t changing or going away, and according to a Twitter spokesperson it “never will.”

Twitter Blue is a premium opt-in service that adds additional benefits to the app, but even if you don’t subscribe, you will still be able to use Twitter the same as you are right now.

How Much Is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue will set you back $4.49 per month. You can subscribe in-app from today June 4, 2021.

Bookmark Folders

If you’re like me, you probably abuse the “like” function as a way to save things for future reading. However, this makes it super difficult when you need to find things later on and have to scroll through a seemingly endless pile of things you thought were funny at 2am.

Thankfully, Twitter Blue is introducing Bookmarks Folders, which will allow you to sort your saved tweets in categories such as “things to buy” and “funny tweets.”

READ MORE Twitter May Start Labelling Your Tweets Based on How Wrong You Are

Undo Tweet

It happened! It finally happened! Well, sort of. Twitter is finally giving us an undo button, which is perfect for the next time you write “ducking hell” at the end of an angry tweet.

With the Undo Tweet function, you can set a timer of up to 30 seconds to be able to “undo” a tweet and delete it from a thread, tweet or reply.

Unfortunately, it’s not the “edit” button we’ve all been waiting for, but it comes pretty close.

Reader Mode

Gone are the days of trying to read lengthy threads that feel clunky and split up. With Twitter Blue’s Reader Mode, you can read the whole thread in plain text, so those lengthy threads read more like an e-book and less like a million individual tweets.

Other Benefits

Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to get a number of other benefits like customisable icons and colour themes for the Twitter app.

Additionally, users will be able to access their own dedicated subscription customer support team, which will be helpful should you ever encounter any issues in-app.

Obviously, these are just the initial benefits at launch, with more expected to be rolled out once Twitter Blue is out in the universe and able to receive user feedback.