The Y: The Last Man TV Show Is Really Happening This Time, And It’s Happening Soon

Published 1 hour ago: June 4, 2021 at 6:00 am -
It's actually happening this time. (Image: Vertigo)

FX and Hulu just announced a swath of launch dates for series coming to the network later this year, and while there are certainly some surprises among them, the biggest surprise of all? The long-awaited, re-tinkered take on Y: The Last Man is really, truly happening at last.

Announced by the network on Twitter, FX released premiere information for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the latest season of the wild horror anthology, as well as spinoff American Horror Stories and returning favourites like What We Do In The Shadows’ third season and Archer’s 12th (!). But the biggest news is that Y: The Last Man will launch September 13 on FX and Hulu.

A pilot was originally ordered by FX in 2018, but in 2019 the series was abruptly scrapped, before being picked up for a re-work, complete with a new showrunner and writing staff, and several major recasts (plus one CG monkey). It was also shunted from FX specifically to Hulu’s FX category of streaming shows. We’ve still barely seen anything from the show, making it being just three months away all the weirder.

American Horror Stories hits Hulu July 16, while American Horror Story: Double Feature and Archer season 12 launch on FX August 25 (August 26 on Hulu), and What We Do In The Shadows season three begins September 2 (September 3 on Hulu).

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

