The Witcher Season 2 Footage Is Here, and Its All About Ciri

It’s brief, but Netflix has given us a new look at the sophomore season of its smash-hit fantasy The Witcher, and while its titular hero is missing in action, it prepares us to see one more of its cast ascend to the School of the Wolf in their own right.

Reuniting us with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his ward Ciri (Freya Allan), season two of the show sees the duo attempt to find out what happened to Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) after the fateful battle of Sodden at the climax of the first season. But now that Geralt and Ciri are finally reunited after spending almost all of that first season trying to find each other, it seems like one major element beyond trying to find Yennefer will be young Ciri learning the ways of monster-killing herself.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The new footage is very brief, but there’s glimpses of Ciri training, some haunting visions, and bloodied corpses, and, well, lots of the young girl herself looking suitably confused and/or stoic, as we hear her say “I need to understand…” and a cry of “No, Geralt!” Which, y’know. It’s The Witcher. Corpses, mystery, and Geralt of Rivia being in danger is just kind of its whole thing. Netflix didn’t give a release date for the new season just yet, but we’ll likely learn more next month, as the streamer announced a partnership with Witcher video game developer CD Projekt Red for “WitcherCon” on July 9.

Geralt, meet Geralt. Welcome back into the world of The Witcher! @netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are teaming up to host #WitcherCon on July 9. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PjeVafwlb1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

So start saving your coins to toss for a little while longer.