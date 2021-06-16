The Lillith Trailer Shows Why Summoning Even a Helpful Demon Is a Bad Idea

When college student Jenna (Nell Kessler) catches her boyfriend (Michael Finnigan) in the act of cheating, she takes a cue from her religious-study class and summons a succubus to help her get revenge. What could possible go wrong? As the trailer for Lee Esposito’s Lillith suggests — a whole hell of a lot.

There are some Jennifer’s Body vibes there — who’d have thought a feminist demon would be just as kill-crazy as any old demon would be? — as well as a bit of girl-power witchcraft classic The Craft too, as Jenna and her friends naively embrace black magic without really stopping to consider the consequences. (The black lipstick worn by Lillith, played by Savannah Whitten, helps underline those vintage goth vibes.)

In a press release, Esposito says he drew on films from the era of the The Craft to help shape his own project, and emphasised that he’s a huge fan of the genre. “Growing up, I was not a fan of horror films. I was terrified. I refused to watch them,” the writer-director said. “Then when I was in high school, my friends and I watched Nightmare on Elm Street and I loved it. I’m a big fan of 90’s horror films. I watch as many horror movies that I can get my hands on.”

Lillith arrives on demand and digital July 9.

