The 1966 Batman TV Series Finally Has a Perfect Bat-Cave Playset

Well, it’s getting a perfect Bat-Cave playset, to be more precise — courtesy of McFarlane Toys.

Ol’ Todd McFarlane, taking a break from his Sisyphean quest to eternally make another Spawn movie, tweeted the image, which also served as an announcement that the company was bringing the heroes and villains of the 1966 Batman TV series to its ever-more-impressive DC superheroes toyline.

Surprisingly, McFarlane’s six-inch figures of Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin don’t look quite as good as the Batman ‘66 figures Mattel released a few years ago, and they don’t seem to be as articulated, either. Mattel also made a pretty swell Cesar Romero as Joker and Batmobile vehicle, so really, these don’t seem like much to write home about…

…except for the Bat-Cave playset, which is absolutely glorious. Even in this peek, you can see assorted Bat-equipment, filling a large cave stage with enough room to house the Batmobile and the Atomic Turbine the Dynamic Duo had in the back. Mattel technically had its own Bat-Cave set, which consisted almost solely of a Bat-Computer and a bust of William Shakespeare with the secret button that opened the doors to the Bat-Poles. I’ll be shocked if McFarlane’s playset doesn’t include some version of the Bat-Poles for the Batman and Robin figures to slide down, if not Bruce Wayne’s study itself; you can see how tall the cave is.

There’s literally no other word on the playset, and no other pictures either, alas. But supposedly Frank Gorshin’s Riddler and the swimsuited, surfboard-riding Batman and Joker from the “Surf’s Up, Joker’s Down” episode are coming (which Mattel also did). Hopefully more are coming… or maybe McFarlane will finally get around to Batman ‘89?

[Via Toyark]