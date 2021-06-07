Tesla Has Axed Its Model S Plaid+ Because The OG Plaid Is “Just So Good”

Elon Musk has officially called it quits on the Tesla Model S Plaid+ because “Plaid is just so good.”

Musk took to Twitter on Monday morning to make the announcement, asserting that the Plaid (which reportedly goes from 0 to 60mph in under 2 seconds) is the “quickest production car ever made of any kind” and “has to be felt to be believed.”

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The tweet was also retweeted by the official Tesla account, seemingly marking an official announcement of the cancellation. However, Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Tesla for official comment.

Obviously, this could all be a joke. Or maybe Musk is just super hyped for the release of the Plaid. But it’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out considering he has already been sued by the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) multiple times over tweets that wreaked havoc on Tesla stock prices.

However, the cancellation isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. Although the Plaid+ was heralded as a faster model than the standard Plaid, the actual speed difference was never promised. So if the Plaid is already getting 0-60 in 1.99 seconds, perhaps they have given it the speed boost we expected in the Plaid+ model.

The Model S Plaid already offers a top speed of 321km/hr and a 760kWh battery, with a starting price of $US112,990 ($146,014).

“With the longest range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production, Model S Plaid is the highest performing sedan ever built. Both Long Range and Plaid powertrains, with updated battery architecture, are capable of back-to-back, consistent 1/4 mile runs,” the description on the Tesla website reads.

Realistically, the major reason anyone would be shelling out for the Plaid+ model is for the extended range (reportedly 836km+ compared to the Plaid’s 627km).

The Plaid+ wasn’t due to hit the market until mid-2022, with a starting price of $US150,000. However, Tesla already hinted that the car may never actually hit the road after it stopped taking pre-orders back in May.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Tesla for comment.