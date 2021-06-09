The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Trailer Ups the Drama and the Looniness

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: June 10, 2021 at 2:06 am -
Filed to:creative works
don cheadleenglish language filmsfilmslebron jamesspace jamspace jam a new legacywile e coyotewile e coyote and the road runner
Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Trailer Ups the Drama and the Looniness
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

When a man’s child is kidnapped, he must use his very particular set of skills; skills he has acquired over a very long career. Skills that make him a nightmare for people like nefarious A.I.s played by Don Cheadle who make the preposterous mistake of challenging Lebron James to basketball.

This new trailer for the Space Jam sequel weirdly focuses on the stakes of how James is playing to reclaim his son, and how outmatched the Tune Squad is. But man if that Wile E. Coyote invention didn’t pull me in.

Space Jam: a New Legacy arrives on July 16 both on HBO Max and in theatres.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.