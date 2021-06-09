Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Trailer Ups the Drama and the Looniness

When a man’s child is kidnapped, he must use his very particular set of skills; skills he has acquired over a very long career. Skills that make him a nightmare for people like nefarious A.I.s played by Don Cheadle who make the preposterous mistake of challenging Lebron James to basketball.

This new trailer for the Space Jam sequel weirdly focuses on the stakes of how James is playing to reclaim his son, and how outmatched the Tune Squad is. But man if that Wile E. Coyote invention didn’t pull me in.

Space Jam: a New Legacy arrives on July 16 both on HBO Max and in theatres.