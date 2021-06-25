Smallville’s Tom Welling Says He’s Returning to Clark, in Animated Form

Kevin Smith can’t help but hype up Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back to working on Clone High. The Walking Dead offers a tiny tease of what to expect next season. Plus, Mattel really wants to keep that Polly Pocket movie happening. Spoilers now!

Polly Pocket

Variety reports Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in a live-action film adaptation of the Mattel toyline written and directed by Lena Dunham.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Bloody-Disgusting reports the third film in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy has been rated “R” for “strong violence and gore, language, some sexuality and brief drug use.”

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Scarlett throws down with the Baroness in a new international Snake Eyes trailer from India.

The Hunting

Meanwhile, a werewolf stalks a small town in the trailer for The Hunting.

Smallville: The Animated Series

Tom Welling revealed on Cameo that he and Michael Rosenbaum are working on a Smallville animated series “using as many as the original cast members as possible.”

TOM WELLING IS BACK AS SUPERMAN FOR A SMALLVILLE ANIMATED SERIES….SOMEBODY SAAAAAAAVE MEpic.twitter.com/cQbgkTjIHB — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 24, 2021

The Walking Dead



Den of Geek has titles for the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season.

1101 – Acheron: Part I 1102 – Acheron: Part II 1103 – Hunted 1104 – Rendition 1105 – Out of the Ashes 1106 – On the Inside 1107 – Promises Broken 1108 – For Blood

Clone High

A table read for the premiere episode of Clone High’s second season is currently underway.

About to do a table read. pic.twitter.com/cFD88xT4ah — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 23, 2021

Masters of the Universe

Kevin Smith hyped Stephen Root’s performance as Cringer on Twitter.

Wait until you hear Cringer’s big monologue in Episode 2 of @MastersOfficial Revelation! Stephen Root’s performance will rip your heart out and then @bearmccreary’s score will musically mend it back in place!

One month from today, the Power returns! July 23rd – only on @netflix! https://t.co/oUfIteng0C — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 24, 2021

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX has yet another new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature teasing an alien/ghoul romance.

Photo: FX

Loki

Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie enjoys her own featurette including footage from future episodes.

Jellystone!

Finally, HBO Max keeps its Hanna-Barbera I.P.s alive in the trailer for Jellystone! — a new Yogi Bear cartoon co-starring Jabberjaw, Shazzan, and select members of the animated pantheon.

Banner art by Jim Cook