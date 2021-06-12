The News Of Tomorrow, Today

See Season 2 Trailer Is Live and David Bautista Joins the Series

Published 52 mins ago: June 13, 2021 at 3:30 am
Jason Mamoa in See (Image: Apple+)

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the second season of the original streaming series See. August 27 marks the worldwide debut of the second season’s first episode, and new episodes will premiere weekly (not bingeable, sorry). A third season is already greenlit, and shooting is already underway in Canada.

Back in January, Deadline reported Dave Bautista was joining the cast. He’ll star as Edo Voss, the estranged brother of Baba Voss (Jason Mamoa), and acting as the series antagonist. Returning series regulars include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight).

Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner, also acts as executive producer along with Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Jim Rowe.

See takes place in the far future where humanity is either low vision or completely blind. Baba Voss attempts to reunite his divided family and flee an ongoing war. Still, the more he disengages, the more he is sucked into political intrigue, and the arrival of his nemesis brother makes matters worse.

See has been honoured by the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020 for the inclusive casting and crew who are visually impaired.

Watch the teaser here! Let us know what you think.

