Get In Quick to Snag a Ryzen 7 5800x for $600

Buying new computer parts can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. While you’re willing to make certain compromises when building or upgrading your rig, there’s always that one specific piece that you’re deadset on having. Unfortunately, that single must-have piece usually comes with a chunky price tag.

While you can just bite the bullet and pay full price, there’s always the chance that the moment you do this is the moment that part goes on sale.

AMD has always promised quality combined with affordability with its Ryzen processors. When it comes to performance, the brand has always toted that its CPUs can stand toe-to-toe with its competitors (or at least come very close) while offering a lower price tag.

That price tag just got a bit lower, as Amazon is currently running a discount on a range of AMD’s CPUs.

AMD’s latest 5000 series of CPUs was released back in early November of last year, so seeing them on sale already is somewhat surprising. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is listed for $600.36. If you pick up this deal it’ll save you roughly between $100 to $150 when compared to the prices of other local retailers, which predominately list it in the range of $700 to $750.

If you’re building a gaming rig from scratch, or your current CPU is starting to show its age, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a solid investment.

In his review of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, Kotaku Australia’s editor Alex Walker had this to say:

For users that have been holding off on an older Intel platform (like 7700K or 8700K-esque chips) or you’ve been sitting on the first-gen Ryzen CPUs for a while, now is definitely a good time to buy in. AMD hasn’t just finally come to the party with more core counts, price and power efficiency — now their architecture is genuinely starting to kick some arse.

While having a price tag of around $600 is a cracking price, that’s still a lot of money to drop on a single part. You can make Amazon purchases with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay*, which you can pay back over time, interest-free. It’s worth considering if you want this part, but don’t have the money to spare

This deal is available through the US branch of Amazon, so you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for your brand new CPU to arrive. But if having to wait is the trade-off for such a great deal, it’s well worth it.

One of AMD’s other CPU models, the Ryzen 7 3700X, is also on sale for $438.90. This processor usually sells for around $489 to $500, so there are some decent savings too. If you’re looking for a CPU upgrade while on a budget, it’s not hard to recommend the Ryzen 7 3700X.

This is an older model from July 2019, but it’s not a bad choice for a CPU for a gaming rig. It’ll also serve you well if you dabble in graphic design or video editing.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is also on sale for a discounted $421, which is around $50 cheaper when compared to what some other Australian retailers are selling it for. This deal is available through Amazon Australia, so you could have it set up on your PC within a day or two.

You can grab the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deal here, and grab the Ryzen 7 3700X here.