Puppets and Gore Make a Delightful Combo in Horror Short Snore

Published 1 hour ago: June 12, 2021 at 9:30 am
Look under the bed, Karen! (Image: Faster Productions)

We’ve featured the world of filmmaker Luther Bhogal-Jones on Gizmodo before, but his latest is quite different from his John Carpenter-ish short film Goodnight, Halloween. That said, Snore is still very much in the horror genre — it just involves a lot more puppets.

Snore introduces us to a businesswoman named Karen who’s fallen on hard times — currently, she’s got nothing left except a stack of schemes for her comeback, and her personal assistant/sorta-boyfriend Callum. Together, they check into a fleabag motel for the night while she plots her next move, but there’s something already in their room that causes quite a ruckus.

As you can see, Snore also uses miniatures and green screen — and a fair amount of stage blood — to bring its mayhem to life, but those puppet are the real stars. According to the film’s press release, they were designed by Garry Robson and realised by prop maker Charlotte Regan.

