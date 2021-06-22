The Best PS4 And PS5 Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, which means it’s time for some great Playstation 4 and 5 deals. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 deals that are available during Prime Day.

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $104, Demon’s Souls for $78 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $57. You can also pick up Ghost of Tsushima for the low price of $34 and a few PlayStation Hits titles for only $8.

If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm AEST June 22, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Prime Day PS5 Deals

Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.

Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:

You can also snag a nice deal on a few PS5 accessories, such as:

Prime Day PS4 Deals

Amazon are offering a few decent discount across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever growing To Play pile.

Some of the available titles include:

Select games from the PlayStation Hits range have also been discounted down to $8. The list of titles includes:

Other Prime Day 2021 PlayStation Deals

If you’re currently on the look out for a new gaming headset, Prime Day might have you sorted. They’re offering some decent discounts across a whole range of gaming accessory brands.

