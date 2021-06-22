The Best PS4 And PS5 Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, which means it’s time for some great Playstation 4 and 5 deals. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 deals that are available during Prime Day.
If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $104, Demon’s Souls for $78 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $57. You can also pick up Ghost of Tsushima for the low price of $34 and a few PlayStation Hits titles for only $8.
If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.
The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm AEST June 22, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.
Prime Day PS5 Deals
Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.
Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:
- Demon’s Souls – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5] – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5] – now $57 (down from $94.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $79 (down from $109.95)
You can also snag a nice deal on a few PS5 accessories, such as:
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $104 (down from $159.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – $35 (down from $49.95)
Prime Day PS4 Deals
Amazon are offering a few decent discount across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever growing To Play pile.
Some of the available titles include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- Death Stranding – now $33.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $34 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS4] – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us Part 2 – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $30 (down from $49.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS4] – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS4] – now $24.95 (down from $99.95)
Select games from the PlayStation Hits range have also been discounted down to $8. The list of titles includes:
- God Of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition)
- The Last Of Us
- Ratchet & Clank
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4
- Until Dawn
Other Prime Day 2021 PlayStation Deals
If you’re currently on the look out for a new gaming headset, Prime Day might have you sorted. They’re offering some decent discounts across a whole range of gaming accessory brands.
- ASUS ROG Delta Core Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $199.95)
- Corsair HS60 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset – now $88 (down from $109)
- Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $48 (down from $75)
- GSP 601 by EPOS Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $179.10 (down from $319)
- GSP 602 by EPOS Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $195.27 (down from $319)
- GSP 300 by EPOS Gaming Headset – now $71.10 (down from $79)
- GSP 500 by EPOS Open Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $155 (down from $299)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (1TB) – now $254.59 (down from $399)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB)– now $361.51 (down from $629)
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on Gizmodo here.