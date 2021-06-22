The Best Nintendo Switch Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and it has brought some decent Nintendo Switch deals with it. To help you get straight to the best deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

If you’re in the market for a new game, some of the highlight deals include Monster Hunter Rise for $49, Paper Mario: The Origami King for $49 and save $121.95 off the Nintendo Switch’s RRP.

To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. Your first 30-days with them is a free and you’re able to get those sweet Prime Day deals, so take advantage of that while you can.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm AEST June 22, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Some of these discounts are applied to whatever Amazon’s current listed price is and won’t appear until you’re at the checkout, so don’t stress if they aren’t showing up initially.

Save over $120 off a Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch (Grey) for $348, which will save you a nice $121.95 from the usual RRP of $469.95

Considering most full price Switch games retail around the $79 mark, it’s not a bad idea to use this discount to grab a game while you’re there (more on that below).

If previous Prime Days are anything to go by, this Nintendo Switch deal won’t be around for long, so if you’re keen on picking one up for yourself you’ll want to act ASAP.

You can also pick up an extra set of Joy Cons for $98, down from the usual $119.95.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

During Prime Day 2021, Amazon are offering some decent discounts across a range of Switch games. A few of the available titles include:

Other Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

If you already own a Switch and are good for games, there are few deals on peripherals and compatible headsets available. If you want to bump up your Switch’s memory, you should consider picking up a micro SD card.

